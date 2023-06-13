Trump indictment arraignment could snarl downtown Miami traffic

MIAMI -- Expect traffic delays through Downtown Miami Tuesday afternoon for the expected appearance in federal court of former President Donald Trump.

Heavier traffic conditions could be expected through the afternoon around the area along Miami Avenue and near the Wilkie D. Fergusson Jr. Federal Courthouse and government center.

The Miami Police Department on Monday announced a closure around the Federal Courthouse along NE 1st Avenue between 3rd and 5th streets.

But officials with Miami-Dade Transit said Metrorail, Metromover and Metrobus service was operating as normal today.

However, MDT has been preparing for today and will be placing special attention on Metrorail and Metromover stations in the downtown area to ensure safety.