Trump delights supporters by stopping at Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana

MIAMI - To the surprise of most and the delight of some, former President Donald Trump took time after his court appearance to make a stop with his motorcade at the iconic Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana on Tuesday afternoon.

His motorcade made its way from downtown Miami to the restaurant, where he was met by flag-waving supporters who were happy to see him.

They took selfies with the former president and he was seen shaking hands during his brief visit, which took all of 15 minutes.

Trump had been to Versailles before. Back in 2016, he visited the Calle Ocho restaurant when he made a stop during his presidential campaign.

While at the restaurant, our cameras captured remarks made by the former president, who complained about the "rigged system."

Supporters had planned to go to the federal courthouse by caravan but decided to stay put when they heard Trump might drop by.

"We support freedom...the best," said Miguel Saavedra.

When he was asked why he supported him, he said, "...the future."

Another Trump supporter, Danier Ferrer said, "It's very...save America."

Our cameras captured the former president leaving the restaurant to cheers from supporters, he then turned around as he was getting ready to get into his black SUV and waved at them, as he left for the airport.

Supporters also surprised Trump by signing happy birthday to him. He turns 77 this week.