Trump threatens to hit Apple with 25% tariff on iPhones made outside U.S.

President Trump threatened to impose a fresh round of tariffs Friday morning, including a 25% tariff on Apple if they do not shift some of their iPhone production to the U.S.

"I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone's that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else," he posted Friday on his Truth Social social media platform. "If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S. Thank your for your attention to this matter!"

In a subsequent post, Mr. Trump also threatened to impose a 50% tariff on the European Union, calling the group of countries "very difficult to deal with."

"Our discussions with them are going nowhere!" the president said in his post on Truth Social. "Therefore, I am recommending a straight 50% Tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025."

"There is no Tariff if the product is built or manufactured in the United States," he added.

Mr. Trump imposed sweeping tariffs in early April but later announced he would exempt high-tech products, including Apple's iPhone, which is primarily manufactured in China.

Apple shares were down over 3.5% in pre-market trading. The broader market is also sliding.

Apple invests in India

Mr. Trump's threats come after Apple's supplier Foxconn on Tuesday announced plans to invest $1.5 billion in its Indian operations.

Apple continues to make most iPhones in China, but shifting its focus to other places like India, which is subject to far lower levies than China.

On its March earnings call, Cook said that already over 50% of iPhones produced that are meant to be sold in the U.S. are coming from India to evade the Chinese tariffs, Wedbush Securities tech analyst Daniel Ives said in a research note Friday. On that call, Cook also said indicated the company would increase iPhone assembly production in India by up to 65% by this fall.

Producing iPhones is the U.S. "fairy tale"

Apple also announced in February it would invest $500 million in U.S. manufacturing over the next four years, its "largest-ever spend commitment."

"This new pledge builds on Apple's long history of investing in American innovation and advanced high-skilled manufacturing," Apple posted in its initial announcement.

The move was cheered by the Trump administration, which has been tracking corporate investment in the United States following the rollout of the president' tariffs.

As part of their investment, Apple said it would built a new 250,000-square-foot factory in Houston, Texas where they will produce servers, which have previously been built outside of the U.S.

But while their U.S. footprint will expand, it's expected that iPhone production will remain overseas for the time being given it would take years to shift production here.

Wall Street analysts also say that manufacturing iPhones in the U.S. would add hundreds or even thousands of dollars to the cost of the devices. Ives from Wedbush Securities projects that it could jack up the price to as high as $3,500 per device.

"We believe the concept of Apple producing iPhones in the U.S. is a fairy tale that is not feasible," he said.