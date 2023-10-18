Tropical Storm Tammy forms in the Atlantic, the 20th named storm of the season

MIAMI -- The National Hurricane said Wednesday that Tropical Storm Tammy has formed but it is not expected to pose a threat to Florida.

CBS News Miami chief meteorologist Ivan Cabrera said the storm will make a sharp turn to the north, taking it on a path away from the state.

"Tammy has 48 miles per hour and moving to the west at 23 miles per hour," he said. "There is a nice curve for us so we don't have to worry about."

He said the storm will bring winds between 50-65 miles per hour to Barbados and Martinique..

The National Weather Service issued a host of tropical storm watches for Barbados, Dominica, Martinique and Guadeloupe.

The agency said those locations could start to see tropical storm conditions as early as Friday.

Tammy is the 20th named storm of the season, and six of those were hurricanes. Only Hurricane Idalia posed a threat to Florida, however.

Hurricane season officially ends on Nov. 30..