Tropical Storm Martin forms in the Atlantic but no threat to Florida expected

MIAMI -- The National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that Tropical Storm Martin has formed over the central north Atlantic Ocean and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane in coming days.

The storm is not expected to pose a threat to Florida or the U.S.

According to the 11 a.m. hurricane center update, the storm was 550 miles east-northeast of Bermuda and packing maximum winds of 50 miles per hour.

The slow-moving storm was on an eastward trek at 12 mph, the hurricane center said.

Martin joins Tropical Storm Lisa, which formed Monday and also expected to grow into a hurricane later this week.

According to federal forecasters, Lisa was moving westward at 14 mph and with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

The storm was moving south of Grand Cayman and was about 480 miles east of Belize City

The National Weather Service issue a hurricane warning for parts of Honduras, starting Wednesday.

Lisa could bring up to 5 inches of rain to parts of Belize with heavy rain also expected for other parts of the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Northern Honduras and Guatemala.