Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to be a major hurricane before landfall

MIAMI - Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to become a major hurricane by mid-week as it heads toward Florida's Big Bend region.

After remaining stationary over the weekend, Monday morning it was moving to the north at 8 mph, intensifying as it approaches Cuba with sustained winds of 65 mph.

Florida's Gulf Coast is under several weather advisories as Idalia nears. NEX Weather

Idalia is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Monday and become a category two hurricane on Tuesday.

Tuesday night into Wednesday, it is forecast to be a major category 3 hurricane, with sustained winds of 115, before making landfall.

It would be the second major hurricane this season. Hurricane Franklin strengthened into the first early Monday in the Atlantic.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Pinar del Rio Cuba

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Englewood to Indian Pass, Florida, including Tampa Bay

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Yucatan Peninsula from Tulum to Rio Lagartos, including Cozumel

Isle of Youth, Cuba

Dry Tortugas, Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

South of Englewood to Chokoloskee, Florida

Lower Florida Keys west of the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Chokoloskee to Indian Pass, Florida, including Tampa Bay

Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane warning area in western Cuba on Monday.

Hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch area by late Tuesday or Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions possible by Tuesday.

Tropical storm conditions are possible in the Dry Tortugas beginning late Monday and within the tropical storm watch area along the Florida Gulf coast on Tuesday.

Portions of the west coast of Florida, the Florida Panhandle, southeast Georgia, and the eastern Carolinas could see 4 to 8 inches of rain from Tuesday into Thursday. Isolated higher totals of 12 inches are possible, primarily near landfall in northern Florida.

Although South Florida is not included in the cone of uncertainty, we will be on the east side and experience gusty downpours and the potential for severe weather beginning Tuesday through Wednesday.

Along the state's upper west coast, a peak storm surge could be from 7 to 11 feet. Tampa could see a storm surge of 4 - 7 feet while Keys could see 1 to 2 feet of surge.