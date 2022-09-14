Watch CBS News
Tropical Depression Seven forms as focus now shifts to the eastern Caribbean

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Tropical Depression Seven forms in Central Atlantic
Tropical Depression Seven forms in Central Atlantic 01:15

Tropical Depression Seven on Wednesday formed from a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean as attention now shifts to the eastern Caribbean, which could see heavy rain and gusty winds..

National Hurricane Center's location of Tropical Depression Seven
The National Hurricane Center posted this image of the location of Tropical Depression Seven. National Hurricane Center

According to forecasters, the depression was moving in a northwesterly and west direction and could reach the Lesser Antilles of the eastern Caribbean as soon as Friday.

If the depression is upgraded to a named storm, it would be called Fiona.

We're now past the half-point of hurricane season and tropical activity so far has been minimal.

It is too soon to say if the storm will threaten the mainland U.S.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 14, 2022 / 11:17 AM

