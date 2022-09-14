Tropical Depression Seven forms as focus now shifts to the eastern Caribbean

Tropical Depression Seven on Wednesday formed from a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean as attention now shifts to the eastern Caribbean, which could see heavy rain and gusty winds..

The National Hurricane Center posted this image of the location of Tropical Depression Seven. National Hurricane Center

According to forecasters, the depression was moving in a northwesterly and west direction and could reach the Lesser Antilles of the eastern Caribbean as soon as Friday.

If the depression is upgraded to a named storm, it would be called Fiona.

We're now past the half-point of hurricane season and tropical activity so far has been minimal.

It is too soon to say if the storm will threaten the mainland U.S.