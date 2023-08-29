Tropical Depression #11 forms in Central Atlantic

MIAMI - While Floridians are keeping an eye on Hurricane Idalia in the Gulf of Mexico, a new tropical depression has formed in the open waters of the Central Atlantic.

Late Tuesday morning, Tropical Depression 11 was about 850 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. It was crawling to the north at 2 mph with sustained winds of 35 mph.

This general motion is expected to continue through Tuesday night. On Wednesday and Thursday, it's forecast to increase in speed.

Some slight strengthening is possible during the next day or so, and the depression could become a tropical storm on Tuesday. If it does, it will be called Jose.

There are no watches or warnings in effect.