Watch CBS News
Local News

Trial in killing of XXXTentacion set to begin

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Trial in killing of XXXTentacion set to begin
Trial in killing of XXXTentacion set to begin 00:24

MIAMI - The trial in the murder of rapper XXXTentacion is scheduled to officially begin Tuesday morning now that jury selection has wrapped up.

Three suspects are on trial for first-degree murder in the case.

Jasay Onfroy, known professionally as XXXTentacion was killed June of 2018, while being robbed outside of a motorcycle shop in Deerfield Beach.

All three suspects could face life in prison if convicted. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 7:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.