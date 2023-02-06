Trial in killing of XXXTentacion set to begin
MIAMI - The trial in the murder of rapper XXXTentacion is scheduled to officially begin Tuesday morning now that jury selection has wrapped up.
Three suspects are on trial for first-degree murder in the case.
Jasay Onfroy, known professionally as XXXTentacion was killed June of 2018, while being robbed outside of a motorcycle shop in Deerfield Beach.
All three suspects could face life in prison if convicted.
