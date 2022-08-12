Watch CBS News
Robert Allen to testify against co-defendants in killing of rapper XXXTentacion

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - One of the co-defendants in the murder of rapper XXXTentacion has accepted a plea deal and will be testifying for the state. 

Robert Allen plead guilty and will be testifying against his co-defendants. He is still looking at possibly life, but hoping for a better sentence. 

Surveillance video showed Allen outside of the motorcycle dealership on Dixie Highway in Deerfield where the rapper was shot and killed.

Michael Boatwright and Dedrick Williams are facing first-degree murder charges in the killing of the rapper back on June 18, 2018. 

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was shot to death in an apparent robbery outside the RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach.  

