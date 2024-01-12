Tri-Rail to begin service to Downtown Miami this weekend

MIAMI - For the first time ever, Tri-Rail will take riders directly to downtown Miami with a new stop at Miami Central Station.

Brightline, which already utilizes this station, will now share it with the tri-county rail service.

On Friday, an invitation only special train will make the journey from West Palm Bech to Miami Central Station to mark the inaugural run.

Once open to the public on Saturday, this service will be a train-to-train transfer at the Metrorail transfer station in Hialeah where a shuttle train will come off the South Florida rail corridor and travel along the Florida East Coast railway tracks into the Miami Central Station.

David Dech, executive director of the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority/Tri-Rail, said this will give passengers more ways to get to and from downtown Miami.

"I think that we're in a unique place in time right now in Miami where there's a renewed interest in rail, whether it's Brightline or Tri-Rail and there's a lot of discussion on expanding rail," he said.

After the soft launch, Tri-Rail anticipants having twenty six weekday trains with thirteen of them in and out of Miami Central.