Tri-Rail service in Pompano Beach delayed due to incident

FORT LAUDERDALE - Tri-Rail service will experience delays Friday morning due to an incident in Pompano Beach.

The incident took place at 801 NW 33rd Street.

Tri-Rail said a bus bridge between the Pompano Beach and Cypress Creek stations will serve passengers while police and fire rescue works to clear the area.