Traffic stop leads to shots fired at Fort Lauderdale police officers

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Three people accused of shooting at Fort Lauderdale police officers during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon have been taken into custody.

Fort Lauderdale police said it happened at around 2:20 p.m., as officers were attempting to stop a "suspicious vehicle" in the 1000 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue.

That is when, authorities said, "Multiple subjects exited the vehicle and began shooting at our officers."

"No one was struck, and our officers did not return fire," police said. 

"After a brief pursuit, the vehicle stopped in the 1600 block of Sunrise Boulevard and our officers quickly took 3 suspects into custody," police said.

During the incident, there was a crash involving a police car and a civilian vehicle at Northwest 6th Street and Northwest 9th Avenue. Two officers were transported to Broward Health Medical Center as a precaution and are expected to be okay.

Police continue to investigate.

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

