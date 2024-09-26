Traffic stop leads to shots fired at Fort Lauderdale police officers

MIAMI - Three people accused of shooting at Fort Lauderdale police officers during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon have been taken into custody.

Fort Lauderdale police said it happened at around 2:20 p.m., as officers were attempting to stop a "suspicious vehicle" in the 1000 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue.

That is when, authorities said, "Multiple subjects exited the vehicle and began shooting at our officers."

"No one was struck, and our officers did not return fire," police said.

"After a brief pursuit, the vehicle stopped in the 1600 block of Sunrise Boulevard and our officers quickly took 3 suspects into custody," police said.

During the incident, there was a crash involving a police car and a civilian vehicle at Northwest 6th Street and Northwest 9th Avenue. Two officers were transported to Broward Health Medical Center as a precaution and are expected to be okay.

Police continue to investigate.