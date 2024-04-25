Traffic relief in sight for drivers heading to Fort Lauderdale Beach

MIAMI - Traffic can really be challenging here in South Florida, but for some drivers heading to Fort Lauderdale Beach relief is in sight.

CBS News Miami took a drive with Allison Ricker on US 1, heading to 17th Street. That's the route she takes to go to the beach.

"It's usually bumper-to-bumper traffic especially to turn down 17th Street. You're backed up a ways, you got people cutting you off," Allison said.

She tells us what's supposed to be a zen time on the sand can be anything but calming.

"How frustrating is that?" CBS News Miami's Ted Scouten asked? "Very frustrating especially when you want to just go and enjoy your day. You're trying to make it just 3 miles and it takes 40, 45 minutes," she said.

That could change to a 2-3 minute drive with plans for a new bypass road. It would connect US 1 at State Road 84 to 17th Street.

It would go through Port Everglades heading east into the port, then turn north running alongside Eisenhower Blvd. It ends just before the 17th Street Causeway and Convention Center. It's touted to save time and frustration.

"There's no traffic lights, no stop sign. You're just moving freely through that road until you get where you want to be," said Broward County Commissioner Lamar Fisher. He explains the one-mile road will provide a shortcut through the port — similar to how it was before 911 when it was not a secured area.

"Like you did when you were younger, you'd go right to the beach. That no longer exists. We're trying to bring that back and get traffic on an even flow to our convention center hotel," Fisher said.

Once you're on the bypass, there are no exits and no access to the port you have to go from one end to the other.

"It will have a fence on both sides as most people know the port is a secure area," said Broward Public Works Director Trevor Fisher.

Back in the car with Allison, she said she's all in favor if it cuts her drive time.

"I think it would be a great idea for sure. I think it would definitely help clear up some traffic," she said.

Construction should get underway on May 1st as for completion it should be mostly done by the end of next year.