Nonprofit Touching Miami with Love transforms lives, breaks cycle of poverty

MIAMI - For nearly 30 years, Touching Miami with Love has been a vital resource for communities in Overtown and West Homestead.

The nonprofit serves nearly 400 students every weekday and throughout the summer, offering holistic, year-round programs that provide a safe haven for children, youth and families.

As CEO Trina Harris explains, the organization's mission is to guide children and youth spiritually, intellectually and emotionally while addressing the cycles of poverty through opportunities for economic mobility.

"We are teaching young people how to be self-sufficient and develop business skills," Harris said. "Critical thinking is essential, not just in the educational system, but also in real life. For us, providing real-life experiences for our young people is vital."

One of those young people is 21-year-old Jakaiya Harris, who has participated in Touching Miami with Love programs since elementary school. She credits the nonprofit with helping her discover her passion for cooking.

"This experience helped me figure out what I want to do as I grow up," said Jakaiya. "I've seen them always feeding everybody and making sure everyone was okay and I got into the passion of cooking."

Now an intern with the youth program, Jakaiya is giving back to her community.

"It feels great to be a role model," she said. "To kids that look up to me, I can tell them not to go in the wrong direction. My dream is to open a soul food restaurant in Overtown, hopefully in a few years."

Thanks to Touching Miami with Love, Jakaiya recently earned a culinary certification, giving her a solid foundation for her dreams.

For single mother Destiny George, the organization has been a source of support for both her and her 5-year-old daughter, Regin. While Destiny takes parenting classes, her daughter participates in several educational programs.

The pair even had the opportunity to bond on a field trip to LEGOLAND through Touching Miami with Love.

"Extremely grateful, extremely grateful," said Destiny. "It's not easy on your own and I won't pretend it is. This has taken a large load off my mind."

All of the programs offered by Touching Miami with Love are free to youth and families in the community. For Harris, the work is deeply meaningful.

"Sharing the love of Christ through building relationships and being in community is my joy," Harris said. "That is the heart of what we do at Touching Miami with Love."

The nonprofit will be partnering with The Underline for its first-ever 5K charity run in February, which will highlight the transformation of downtown Miami's urban core into a dynamic community space.

For more information, visit Touching Miami with Love's website.

