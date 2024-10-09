Hours before Hurricane Milton's landfall, tornado damages homes in Wellington

WELLINGTON - Just hours before Hurricane Milton made landfall on Florida's west coast, a tornado touched down in Wellington and Loxahatchee on Wednesday afternoon damaging some homes.

A CBS News Miami viewer shared a video showing the tornado's path after the National Weather Service confirmed it touched down around 4 p.m.

Morgan Schorr, a local resident, reported damage to several homes in her neighborhood near the Wellington National Golf Course. "I was terrified," she said. "I felt like crying. I said, 'Oh my God.'"

Neighbors told CBS News Miami that at least a dozen homes were damaged, with trees uprooted and shredded across several blocks.

Debbie Schuster, who has lived in her home for 30 years, described the extensive damage to her property. "It broke windows in my home," she said. "I could hear the windows breaking. I was terrified. I thought the house was going to collapse."

Despite the destruction, Schuster expressed relief, saying, "Thankfully everyone's life was spared."

Schuster, who cannot currently stay in her home due to the damage and loss of electricity, is receiving help from neighbors.

Despite the tornado's impact, there have been no reports of serious injuries.

Earlier in the day, another tornado touched down in Broward.