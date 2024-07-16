FPL storm tips to keep your family and home safe during hurricane season

At Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), safety is the cornerstone of our commitment to customers and employees. It is not a matter of if, but when the next hurricane will hit our state, which is why it's important to be proactive in planning for the six-month-long hurricane season. FPL urges Floridians to be prepared for this storm season and to be aware of potential safety hazards at all times. Below is a checklist for what to do before, during, and after a storm. For more tips, visit FPL.com/storm.

Create an emergency plan with your family

Determine if your home or business is in a flood and/or evacuation zone and review evacuation routes.

Determine your backup power source or make arrangements to relocate if a storm warning is issued.

The Division of Emergency Management recommends keeping gas tanks at least half full during hurricane season. For electric vehicles (EVs), make sure to maintain a 50%-80% charge at all times.

Contact your local emergency management office if you or anyone you know has special needs, in case of evacuations. Apply for our Medically Essential Service if someone in your home is dependent on electric-powered, life-sustaining medical equipment.

Build an emergency kit

Stock up on non-perishable food, bottled water, medications, flashlights, batteries and a first-aid kit.

Don't forget phone chargers, power banks and important documents in a waterproof container - including insurance policies, health cards, birth certificates, Social Security cards, a list of important phone numbers and medications and a copy of your FPL bill.

Prepare your home

Install an approved hurricane shutter system over windows and doors or have alternate coverings such as plywood.

Store outside objects inside, fasten doors and windows, cover valuables and furniture with plastic and move away from windows.

Turn off and unplug any unnecessary electrical equipment, including pool equipment.

Set your refrigerator and freezer to their coldest settings ahead of time to keep food fresh longer in the event of a power outage.

DO NOT attempt to trim any vegetation growing on or near any overhead power lines. Only hire qualified professionals to trim trees and other vegetation near power lines. Visit FPL.com/trees for more information on our tree-trimming policies.

Look up and note the location of power lines before you begin working on a ladder. Be sure that ladders or scaffolds are far enough away so that you - and the ends of the tools you're using - don't come within 10 feet of power lines.

Stay safe and informed