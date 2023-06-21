Tickets for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF debut soar through the roof

MIAMI - Calling all soccer fans!

If you plan on catching Lionel Messi when he makes his much-anticipated debut down in South Florida, you better have your wallets ready.

According to reports, the Argentinian soccer star is expected to suit up for Inter Miami CF for the first time on July 21 in their match against Cruz Azul.

Ticket prices are being compared to events like the Super Bowl and Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour.'

As of today, just the get in price to DRV PNK Stadium is sitting at close to $1,400 with fees on resale sites like SeatGeek, with prices reaching all the way to over $100,000 apiece.

Messi's reach has already been felt in the millions for the soccer club, growing its social media following by millions following the news of him vhoosing to play for Inter Miami CF.