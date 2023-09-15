Watch CBS News
Three suspects arrested in alleged boat burglary at Pompano Beach marina, Broward sheriff says

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Three men were in custody after they tried to elude law enforcement agents when they were caught allegedly trying to burglarize a boat at a Pompano Beach marina early Friday, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

The suspects, who were not identified, were arrested in the area of NW 24th Avenue and 36th Street in Miami after they drove through several cities, the Broward sheriff said in a written statement.

Suspect search
Deputies search for three burglary suspects early Friday. CBS News Miami

Someone called 911 shortly before 3:30 a.am. about a boat burglary at a marina located near the 800 block of S. Federal Highway.

The three suspect left the area in a grey vehicle but were called by the BSO aviation unit and a Broward K-9 unit when the men abandoned the vehicle and ran on foot.

Investigators did not immediately say if the suspects were able to take any items from the boat.

