Three people, including 1 child, given aid after Davie home fire
DAVIE — Three people, including one child, were given emergency aid after their home went up in flames on Sunday morning.
According to the American Red Cross Broward County Chapter, their Disaster Action Team responded to a home fire in the area of SW 67th Avenue to coordinate emergency aid to three people, including a child.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
