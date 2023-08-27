Watch CBS News
Three people, including 1 child, given aid after Davie home fire

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

DAVIE — Three people, including one child, were given emergency aid after their home went up in flames on Sunday morning.

According to the American Red Cross Broward County Chapter, their Disaster Action Team responded to a home fire in the area of SW 67th Avenue to coordinate emergency aid to three people, including a child.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 27, 2023 / 11:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

