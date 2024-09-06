Threats against two schools investigated, one person arrested

MIAMI - One person was arrested after police investigated threats to two South Florida schools.

A juvenile was taken into custody after they reportedly made threatening social media posts toward a southwest Miami-Dade middle school.

An Instagram and WhatsApp user who goes by "ALEX837340" posted "Don't show up at school tmr I have a can of galaxy gas." Another post featured a handgun on a fabric background captioned "Don't go to school tmr llcms."

The threats appeared to target Lamar Louise Curry Middle School. The school's principal sent a message to parents saying they were aware of the threatening posts and the school district's police department had been notified.

Early Friday morning, Miami-Dade schools police said detectives were able to identify and arrest the person who posted the threats. They were taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

This was not the only school to deal with a threat.

Late Thursday evening, Nicole Nearor, the principal of Coconut Creek High School, sent a message to parents saying they were aware of "a potential threat to our school of an image made via social media. We immediately worked with law enforcement to safely handle the situation. As a precautionary measure, there are extra police and security personnel on our campus."

Parents are urged to speak with their children about school threats. Even if they are made as a joke there are serious consequences.

In Florida, a threat made against a school is a second-degree felony. Students also face school disciplinary measures, including expulsion.