School shooting threats cause disruptions, cost taxpayers millions of dollars

MIAMI - School shooting threats continue to impact school districts across the country. Many students calling or writing in these threats may think it's a joke. But, they never think of the implications this can cause or the money that it costs.

TDR Technology Solutions works with school districts and municipalities on security technology, tracks school threats, and swatting incidents across the country.

Florida, according to TDR's data, saw more threat calls, more students impacted, and a greater cost to taxpayers than any other state between July 2022 and Wednesday.

Florida - $18,115,352.53

Virginia - $12,888,489.63

Massachusetts - $12,572,544

Texas - $10,324,986.16

New York - $9,095,246.98

A large portion of that $18 million is in South Florida.

Palm Beach County - $5,002,291.51

Broward County - $2,583,365.09

Miami-Dade County - $1,924,785.34

TDR's CEO Don Beeler said the cost is the value of lost instructional time.

Beeler adds that there are two types of offenders in these situations. People calling in from overseas or students.

"On the student side, they get influenced by two things where we see an increase in the number of threats. Based on recent actual shootings. You also see people looking for attention, and they see the amount of attention that happens when there's an actual shooting. So we always see an increase and I think that's true with almost every threat that's out there you get the copycat," he said.