The year in review: 2023's most popular movies, music, books and Google searches

By David Morgan

/ CBS News

"Sunday Morning" looks back at the tops in pop culture from the past year.

Most-Streamed Songs on Spotify (Global)

Source: Spotify

1.  "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus - Flowers (Official Video) by MileyCyrusVEVO on YouTube

2. "Kill Bill" by SZA

SZA - Kill Bill (Official Video) by SZAVEVO on YouTube

3. "As It Was" by Harry Styles

Harry Styles - As It Was (Official Video) by HarryStylesVEVO on YouTube

2023: Words of the Year

Sources: Merriam-Webster, Oxford Languages, Cambridge Dictionary

Merriam-Webster: authentic
not false or imitation

Oxford Languages: rizz
style, charm, or attractiveness

Cambridge Dictionary: hallucinate
to produce false information (in the sense of AI)

2023: Top Google Searches

Source: Google

News:

1. War in Israel and Gaza
2. Titanic submarine
3. Turkey earthquake

People:

1. Damar Hamlin
2. Jeremy Renner
3. Andrew Tate

Deaths:

1. Matthew Perry
2. Tina Turner
3. Sinéad O'Connor

2023: Highest-Grossing Movies (Worldwide)

Source: Box Office Mojo

1.      "Barbie" ($1,441 million)

Barbie | Main Trailer by Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

2.      "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" ($1,361 million)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie | Official Trailer by Illumination on YouTube

3. "Oppenheimer" ($952 million)

Oppenheimer | New Trailer by Universal Pictures on YouTube

4. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" ($845 million)

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | New Trailer by Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

5. "Fast X" ($704 million)

FAST X | Final Trailer by The Fast Saga on YouTube

2023: Best-Selling Books

Source: Circana BookScan

Fiction:

1. "It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover
2. "It Starts With Us" by Colleen Hoover
3. "Fourth Wing" by Rebecca Yarros
4. "Dog Man" by Dav Pilkey
5. "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus

Nonfiction:

1. "Spare" by Prince Harry
2. "Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones" by James Clear
3. "The Woman in Me" by Britney Spears
4. "Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography" by Wendy Loggia
5. "The 48 Laws of Power" by Robert Greene

       
Story produced by Robert Marston. Editor: Joseph Frandino. 

David Morgan

First published on December 31, 2023 / 9:31 AM EST

