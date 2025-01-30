The high cost of weight loss: How patients are fighting for access to breakthrough medications

MIAMI - Drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro have transformed the weight loss industry, becoming household names seemingly overnight.

Touted as game-changers, these medications not only help patients shed pounds but are increasingly linked to other health benefits, from reducing heart attack and stroke risk to improving mental health.

However, the real challenge for many isn't losing weight, it's getting insurance to cover the cost.

CBS News Miami investigates the financial hurdles surrounding these medications and explores alternatives that may offer a more affordable path to weight loss.

Described as a "life-changing experience"

Erika Plosa no longer dreads stepping on the scale at her doctor's office. After 18 months on Wegovy, she has lost 55 pounds. The commercial airline pilot, who receives treatment through Hybrid Medical Solution, describes the experience as life-changing.

"I feel like I have my life back," Plosa said. "I play pickleball. The biggest thing is I'm not thinking about food constantly."

Her insurance covers most of the cost. Without it, she'd be paying over $1,000 a month. This is the reality for many patients relying on brand-name GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro.

Insurance coverage is often difficult to secure, as many providers don't classify obesity as a disease.

"My biggest frustration is that insurance companies don't recognize obesity as a medical condition," said Dr. Brian Moraes, Plosa's physician.

Dr. Moraes, a specialist in preventive medicine, has been working with weight-loss drugs for two decades and was involved in clinical trials for Mounjaro.

"It's a shame because excess weight is the root cause of so many other illnesses," he said.

With some insurance plans, Mounjaro costs around $300 for a 12-week supply. A manufacturer coupon can lower the price to just $25.

New research suggests the investment may be worth it as studies indicate that GLP-1 drugs significantly reduce the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure and even mental health struggles.

"When you have a treatment this effective, with results that improve not only weight but overall health, it's a game-changer," said Dr. Moraes.

A More Affordable Alternative?

At Medi-Weightloss in Fort Lauderdale, patients are shedding 20 to 30 pounds a month using compounded versions of these medications—custom formulations that offer a lower-cost alternative when insurance won't cover the brand-name drugs.

"It works. We're known as the place that works," said center owner Melissa Somerville.

She explains that compounded semaglutide (the active ingredient in Wegovy) costs as little as $249 per month, while a compounded version of Mounjaro is available for around $499.

"Our program is affordable," Somerville adds. "We monitor our patients closely and track their progress. They come to us because they can't do it alone."

Nurse practitioner Rachana Patel provides full medical evaluations, meal plans and dosage adjustments. She administers weekly injections using a small syringe, ensuring patients receive the right treatment.

"These medications help reduce appetite, control portion sizes and slow digestion so you feel fuller longer," Patel explains.

However, she warns that not all off-label or online telemedicine options are trustworthy. Some compounded medications contain additives that dilute their effectiveness.

"We don't add vitamins or salt," Patel said. "Some places mix in extras, which means patients aren't getting the full strength of the drug."

The future of weight-loss medication

For those struggling with weight, there's even more promising news—more powerful drugs, including a pill version, are expected to hit the market next year.

As for Plosa, she knows she'll likely need to stay on Wegovy for life, but she doesn't see it as a burden.

"I want longevity, but more importantly, I want a quality of life, to do the things I love," she said.