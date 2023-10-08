Tensions boil as Israeli, Palestinian supporters protest in downtown Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE — Tensions boiled as Israeli and Palestinian supporters held conflicting protests in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Sunday.

Hundreds of demonstrators from both sides of the conflict took to the streets in emotional and passionate response to the unprecedented, multi-front attack carried out by Hamas militants on Saturday, where at least 600 Israeli civilians and military members died, with an additional 300-plus Palestinians killed following retaliatory Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

Video shot earlier in the afternoon showed hundreds of pro-Israel supporters and a small group of pro-Palestine supporters in separate demonstrations on East Sunrise Boulevard. When the two groups came across each other, the protests got very heated between them before calming down later into the evening as some protestors from both sides of the conflict left the area.

CBS News Miami will continue following the story and update it as new information comes in.