Teens speak out about alleged attack involving Sunny Isles Beach candidate George Bardmesser

SUNNY ISLES BEACH - For the first time, we are hearing from two teenagers who say they were assaulted on Sunday at a restaurant by a 59-year-old man who is a city commissioner candidate in Sunny Isles Beach.

Police say the incident happened at the El Tropico Cuban Cusine Restaurant at 170th Street and Collins Avenue and police have charged that man, George Bardmesser, with two counts of child abuse.

Surveillance video captured the incident where police say Bardmesser put a 16-year-old boy in a chokehold and when other people tried to restrain him, he struck a 15-year-old boy in the face.

Alejandro, who is 16, did not want to show all of his face but wanted to speak out with his parents' permission.

"I was sitting in the restaurant and a guy came around and put me in a chokehold. I was in shock. I didn't know what was happening. I was scared for my life. I didn't know what to do. I am upset about this. He should be behind bars and sued," he said.

Mateo, who is 15, also did not want to show all of his face, but he also wanted to speak out with his parents' permission.

"Basically he was choking my friend and I don't know why. I was scared at the moment and he slapped me in the face. I was terrified and I didn't know what to do next. I was scared for my life. I do not now why this happened. There's no way this should have escalated especially with this man seeking office."

Maria Gil, the mother of one of the victims, shed tears as she said, "I am nervous and I am afraid. How could people do this to this one boy?"

"Nothing justifies violence with all that is happening in this world. Everyone needs to calm down," Sunny Isles Beach Commissioner Fabiola Stuyvesant said.

The surveillance video also shows Bardmesser yelling at his opponent, City Commissioner Jerry Joseph.

Bardmesser was released on a $5,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with Alejandro and Mateo.

CBS News Miami reached out to him via text and phone and also left a business card at his residence but have not heard back from him.

CBS News Miami has learned the parents of the teenagers have hired an attorney.