Teen dead after Little Haiti shooting

MIAMI - Police converged on a Little Haiti neighborhood early Thursday morning after a shooting left a teenager dead

Just after 1 a.m., officers were sent to 191 NW 67 Street after police got word of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old bleeding from gunshot wounds.

"Officers arrived on scene and they located an adult male who appears to have been suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was immediately transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he had since succumbed to his injuries," said Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva.

Investigators are working to determine if there was more than one gunman.

"Our detectives have been on scene trying to collect as many casings as possible. They did, in fact, locate multiple cases on scene," said Delva.

Homicide detectives went door to door in the neighborhood looking for people who may have seen or heard something that would help them with the case.

"Sergio," who lives in the neighborhood, said he's not surprised something like this happened.

"I've been living in this area since 1999, this street always got something happening, this area is so hard," he said.

"We're urging anybody with any information, we're urging you to come forward, that piece of information or that small tip may be exactly what detectives need to close out this case," said Delva.

Anyone with information is urged to Miami police at (305) 579-6111.