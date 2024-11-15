Teen arrested in shooting death of man in Florida City

MIAMI - An 18-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the shooting of a man found near a Days Inn in Florida City on Thursday

Later that day, Kendy Javier Torres Figueras was arrested and booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Miami-Dade Police took over the investigation from Florida City Police.

At 7:41 a.m., Florida City officers received a gunshot detection alert in the area of Palm Drive and U.S. 1. The victim was found lying on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound and died at Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson South .

The victim was an occupant in a Ford F0159 truck going westbound on Southwest 344th Street, police said.

Figueras was the sole person in a 1994 Toyota Corolla and came to a stop alongside each other due to traffic, according to the arrest report.

"The defendant then arms himself with a firearm and displays it towards the victim," the arrest report said. "The victim then exits the vehicle and stated to the defendant to stop me when the defendant discharged his firearm at the victim striking him multiple times in the torso."

The suspect then fled westbound on Southwest 344th Street, according to police.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

The driver and the front passenger of the truck positively identified the suspect as their nephew and provided information to the investigation.