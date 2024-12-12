Teacher accused of assaulting 2-year-old at Miami child care center

MIAMI - A teacher at a Miami child care center is facing charges of child abuse after allegedly assaulting a 2-year-old girl in her classroom.

Merlin Gutierrez, 21, a teacher at Lincoln-Marti Child Care school at Southwest 221st Street and 112th Avenue, was arrested Monday.

Police said surveillance video captured the incident, which reportedly shows Gutierrez grabbing, shaking, dragging and repeatedly slapping the child on the head and body.

Gutierrez appeared in court, where Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer detailed the charges against her and appointed a public defender.

"You are arrested for one count of child abuse," Glazer said during the bond hearing.

Gutierrez, who listened to the proceedings through a translator, was ordered to stay away from the victim.

Judge Glazer directed Gutierrez to avoid any direct or indirect contact with the child, including through social media or third parties.

"Stay at least 500 feet away from the victim's home and school at all times," Glazer added.

The incident has raised concerns among parents, some of whom told CBS News Miami they were only just learning about the charges.

The Lincoln-Marti Child Care school declined to comment.

Police said Gutierrez refused to provide a statement following her arrest.

Her bond was set at $5,000 with pretrial services.

Gutierrez is not allowed to return to the school as part of the court's order.

The investigation is ongoing.