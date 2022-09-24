Tropical Storm Ian grows, expected to reach Florida as major hurricane

MIAMI - Tropical Storm Ian strengthened overnight into Saturday as it churned westward in the Caribbean on a path that could still bring it to Florida early next week.

LATEST UPDATES Ian grew overnight with Florida still in latest path.

No agreement yet on where storm will make landfall.

Broward, Miami-Dade under state of emergency with several other counties.

CBS4 Hurricane Guide

Guía de preparación para temporada de huracanes

According to the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. update, the center of the storm was 300 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica and about 600 miles east-southeast of Grand Cayman.

Federal forecasters said the slow moving storm was packing sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and churning toward the west at 14 miles per hour.

None of the computer models have reached consensus over where the storm will eventually make landfall but a large swath of Florida remains in the cone.

The spaghetti models had it approaching Florida's west coast as a Category 3 hurricane by next week.

Not much change is expected over the weekend except for an increase in intensity.

As of Friday evening, Ian was packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

CBS4's chief meteorologist Ivan Cabrera said winds from the storm would be reaching 60 mph by Sunday.

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to reach Category 1 status by Monday, when the storm will be near to Cuba.

Ian formed in the southern Caribbean on Friday night and continues to move westward.

Northeasterly winds have been pushing the clouds and storms to the west, separating them from the center of circulation. This is making it look ragged and disorganized.

The forecast then strengthens the storm as it begins to make a turn to the northeast.

A weakness in high pressure over the US and the Atlantic will form a path for the storm to follow taking it toward the Gulf and Florida.

There is plenty of uncertainty with this system and more changes are expected. Continue to watch and stay alert. Conditions will be favorable for rapid strengthening.

On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of alert for several Florida counties, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe.

Meanwhile, local officials were urging South Floridians to prepare and stay alert.

Attorney General Ashley Moody activated a hotline for people to report price gouging. The hotline number is 1-866-966-7226.