Taylor Swift's Eras Tour to bring excitement, economic boost to South Florida

MIAMI - Get ready to "Shake It Off," South Florida! Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour is about to make its mark on Miami, bringing a wave of excitement and a significant boost to the local economy.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 15: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS. Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management ) Gareth Cattermole/TAS24

Three sold-out shows at Hard Rock Stadium are poised to be a huge draw for tourists, creating a "Love Story" between our city and local businesses.

Jennifer Diaz Azuri from the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau says they're "ready for it."

"We promote Miami through music. It's a great connector. It permeates people and culture," she said.

The Bureau reports that Taylor's concerts have caused a surge in bookings. Hotels like the Fontainebleau Miami Beach are reporting a 50% increase in room reservations compared to last year.

"As of last weekend, two out of three hotel rooms in Miami-Dade County were sold out for Taylor Swift weekend," says Diaz Azuri. "Our restaurants, attractions, and theaters are all creating programming around Taylor Swift to bring the Swifty energy to everyone."

Downtown's Epic Hotel is joining the fun with a free Taylor Swift photo exhibition by renowned photographer Jasmeet Sidhu, showcasing exclusive shots from her tours.

"I think this is unprecedented! Miami is known for doing unprecedented things, but this really shows what we're capable of the activity, the fun, the energy," said Eric Jellson, Director of Sales and Marketing for Kimpton Epic Hotel.

The W Fort Lauderdale is offering a "Tay-cation" package featuring 'Eras "-themed pink carpet photo stations, custom friendship bracelets, and personalized tops at Swifty T-shirt bars.

Additionally, the Frost Museum is hosting a live laser show set to Taylor's music on October 25th from 7-10 p.m.

For those concerned about parking, Brightline is offering a unique Swiftie experience with sing-along trains to the concert from Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando, with transfers to and from Hard Rock Stadium.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the high energy and unforgettable experience.

"She brings such high energy, and it makes you want to dance, jump around, and have a good time. I can't wait to see it in person," said Emily Forster.

Tiffany Fernandez is excited about the entire weekend. "She breaks the city, breaks the bank-does everything. I'm sure there will be all kinds of pop-ups and cool things to do, even if you don't have tickets," says Fernandez.

Whether you have tickets or not, South Florida is about to experience an "Enchanted" weekend that will "Long Live" in our memories!

Get more info on Miami's Taylor Swift events.