Taylor Swift tour brings Super Bowl-level economic impact to Bay Area

SAN JOSE -- San Jose's Santana Row was just one of the shopping and dining destinations in the South Bay feeling the effects of Taylor Swift coming to town.

Jennifer Fresh, her four daughters and cousin flew in from Salt Lake City for Saturday's Taylor Swift concert, the second of two shows which are bringing well over 100,000 fans to the Bay Area.

"We just made a lot of bracelets and got cute outfits," said Jennifer's daughter Taylor Fresh, who made 78 bracelets in preparation with her sisters.

A long line of Swifties queued up outside Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara Friday afternoon for the Eras Tour.

"We just came out here for some shopping and some dinner and we'll go back and relax and spend the day tomorrow getting ready," Fresh said at Santana Row.

Santa Clara was the closest destination that worked for the Fresh family.

"It's great! I love it down here. This is a really fun area too. We've never been down here," Jennifer said.

"It's really pretty and it feels really nice out here," Taylor added.

Tony and Alba's Pizza and Pasta has felt the Taylor effect all week. Owner Al Vallorz even reserved two tables for Taylor Swift herself.

"It's just for fun. Some people go 'I want to reserve the table next to this one," Vallorz said.

He welcomes the pre-show rush in the early afternoon.

"What's going to happen? I told somebody, I go 'It's boom, boom, boom, Taylor, Taylor, Taylor until Saturday and then Sunday it's going to be puhhh.' Everybody's going to be like 'Ahhhh. It's like the rush is done, you know, and they'll be emotionally done," Vallorz said.

CEO of Joint Venture Silicon Valley, Russell Hancock, called Taylor the Beatles of the 21st century and the Eras Tour the biggest Super Bowl-like boost to the area since the pandemic ended.

"Ticketing alone is going to generate around $14 to 15 million. That's not including the resale market and it's going to have all these direct and indirect impacts," Hancock said. "Merchandise, including hotel, bars, restaurants, the transit services that are going to come into play, the labor that's required, the police protection."

The Fresh family is making a long weekend out of the concert.

As far as the total cost:

"Oh, I haven't thought about it. It's easier not to," Jennifer laughed.