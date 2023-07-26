Santa Clara police, Valley Transportation Authority outline plan for sold-out Taylor Swift concerts at Levi's

SANTA CLARA -- With nearly 60,000 attendees expected at Levi's Stadium each night, Santa Clara police and South Bay transit officials are making their plans for this weekend's anticipated Taylor Swift concerts public.

The Santa Clara Police Department issued a traffic advisory Wednesday morning covering the area around the stadium on the dates of the Friday and Saturday shows. Police said the sold-out concerts are expected to have 58,000 attendees each night.

"Heavy traffic and delays are anticipated on major thoroughfares leading to and from the stadium, including Highways 101, 237, 880, Lawrence Expressway, Great America Parkway and San Tomas Expressway, as a result of the event," the police traffic advisory said. Traffic is likely to increase starting as early as 1 p.m. on both days and will continue until after the concert, which is scheduled to end by 11 p.m.

Police said Tasman Drive will be closed from Convention Center Circle to Centennial / Marie P DeBartolo Way beginning at 9:30 a.m. Friday through the conclusion of the event on Saturday. Additionally, the offramp slipway from eastbound Tasman Drive to Stars and Stripes Drive will be closed except for train station, Youth Soccer park and Gold Lot 1-5 users, and will remained closed through the end of Saturday's concert.

Attendees driving a personal vehicle are advised to input their address for step-by-step directions to each specific lot and keep in mind that some map programs and/or apps may not take area road closures into consideration. Parking lots will open at 2 p.m., but all pre-paid parking passes are currently sold out (some passes may be available on the secondary market). Attendees are advised to avoid parking in residential neighborhoods around Levi's Stadium.

For the two Taylor Swift concerts, the designated rideshare drop off point will be on Great America Parkway in the California's Great America theme park drop-off zone. Red Lot 7 has been designated as the post-event rideshare pick-up location. A parent pick-up zone has been created for this event which will open after California's Great America theme park closes at 10 p.m. From US 101, drivers will take the Great America Parkway northbound exit, turn right onto Patrick Henry Drive, and follow signs and staff directions to access pick-up zone that will be on the left.

During the two concert days, no parking will be allowed on Tasman Drive or on the clearly marked posted section of Lick Mill Boulevard. Residents around Levi's Stadium should allow additional time for travel and may consider taking alternate routes to and from their homes.

To increase public safety in residential neighborhoods, the Santa Clara Police Department will have personnel at the following intersections:

Lafayette Street and Calle de Primavera

Lafayette Street and Hogan Drive

Agnew Road and Lakeshore Drive

Agnew Road and Cheeney Street

Wilcox Avenue and Gianera Street (egress only)

Anyone who notices suspicious objects or behavior is asked to report information to local law enforcement immediately. Additional information on the advisory can be found online.

The Valley Transportation Authority has set up a dedicated web page to assist people using public transit including BART and Caltrain to get to and from Levi's Stadium for the concerts. BART previously announced it would be providing special late-night service to accommodate concert attendees. On the way back, BART's last normal train will be leaving Milpitas at 11:51 p.m. The special service trains will depart from Milpitas at 12:30 and 12:35 a.m.