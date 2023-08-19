Taylor Swift spotted on Long Beach Island with Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz

Taylor Swift spotted on Long Beach Island where she's attending a wedding Taylor Swift spotted on Long Beach Island where she's attending a wedding 00:28

LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. -- Taylor Swift drew quite a crowd down the Jersey Shore on Friday.

Fans cheered as they caught a glimpse of the pop superstar on Long Beach Island.

Swift was seen walking into a popular bar with Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz.

They're celebrating music producer Jack Antonoff's impending nuptials to actress Margaret Qualley.