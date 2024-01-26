Taste Of The Town: Italian dining destination Vitolo at the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach

Taste Of The Town: Vitolo at Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach Hotel

Taste Of The Town: Vitolo at Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach Hotel

Taste Of The Town: Vitolo at Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach Hotel

FORT LAUDERDALE - Chef Anthony Vitolo, the namesake behind Vitolo, a new family-owned and operated Italian dining destination at Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach, is the son and co-partner of his father's New York iconic hotspot Emilio's Balatto.

The restaurant has a huge celebrity following, including Michelle Obama, Taylor Swift, and others

Vitolo's is Anthony's creation.

CBS News Miami's Lisa Petrillo asked Vitolo how it feels to be in Fort Lauderdale.

"It's a lot better than New York. The weather, when I left New York, it was snowing. So, I'm glad to be here," he said.

Anthony, age 30, grew up in the kitchen at his dad's restaurant and developed a love for making the food of his Italian roots.

One of the first dishes his dad made for him as a kid was called Mozzarella en Carroza, the ultimate Italian grilled cheese sandwich.

"So growing up, my father in Naples grew up pork and every meal wasn't guaranteed. So whenever they had stale bread, they would make the best of it. He would actually make this dish with stale bread growing up," he said.

That delicious sandwich is front and center on his menu. The only change is the bread is not stale.

Mozzarella en Carrozza ( Mozarella in a carriage)

Ingredients:

Two slices of bread - your choice

All-purpose flour

Panko breadcrumbs

Mozzarella - sliced 1/4" inch thick

Egg

Basil

Parsley

Salt

Pepper

Marinara sauce

Canola oil



Preparation:

Take two slices of bread and add a pinch of salt and pepper to each.

Coat each slice in flour on both sides, shaking off excess

Take two slices of mozzarella and insert in between slices of bread

Dip the sandwich in egg wash and then press directly into Panko breadcrumbs. Make sure it's tightly coated.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, pour the in oil to a depth of 1/4-inch.

When ready, place the sandwich into oil and cook for two minutes. Turn the sandwich and let it cook for another two minutes or until golden brown.

Plate sandwich.

Dipping sauce: Heat the marinara sauce until it comes to a boil. Serve sauce on the side of the same plate with a garnish with basil and parsley. Salt and pepper to taste.

Slice when ready to eat.