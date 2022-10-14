Tamarac police seeking public's help with hit-and-run

MIAMI – A family is desperate for answers. The father, Timothy Thompson, told us he lost his only child, Elijah Thompson, in a deadly hit-and run.

"He has been with me all of his life," said Thompson. "Single parent, I raised him to be a gentleman. Respectful, humble, gentle."

Investigators say on Saturday, October 8, around 10:38 p.m., Elijah Thompson was crossing West Commercial Blvd. at NW 47th Terrace in Tamarac. He was riding his bicycle at the crosswalk when a driver in a dark-colored, 2018-2020 Infinity Q50 hit him.

Elijah's friend Tiffany Melendez was one of the last people to see him. She was with him last Saturday at an Octoberfest event. They spent the whole day together.

"Elijah was the funniest, respectful, sympathetic and sweet human being you could ever imagine," she said. "Everyone loved him and everyone really enjoyed who he was."

She misses her friend.

Investigators tell us the front of the vehicle struck Thompson's bicycle, propelling him off the bike and onto the roadway. The driver of the vehicle then left the crash scene.

Emergency responders say Elijah Thompson died at the scene.

Family and friends are pleading for the public's help in finding that driver.

"I need your help," said Thompson. "I don't have enough words. It's just that my only child was taken from me."

Anyone with information about the identity or location of the suspect and/or vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477), www.browardcrimestoppers.org.