Tamarac man wins $1 million prize in Florida Lottery scratch-off

WEST PALM BEACH – A Tamarac man won the $1 million top prize from the MILLIONAIRE MAKER scratch-off game, Florida Lottery announced Friday at the West Palm Beach District Office.

Charles Larocco, 67, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Larocco turned $5 into $1 million when he purchased his winning ticket from Oakland Shell, 8787 W. Oakland Blvd., in Sunrise. The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 scratch-offgame, MILLIONAIRE MAKER, was launched in May and features more than 5.7 million winning tickets, including six top prizes of $1 million. With overall odds of 1-in-3.87, players can win up to 14 times on each ticket.

Scratch-off games comprised approximately 74% of ticket sales in fiscal year 2023-2024. Also, Scratch-Off games have awarded more than $64.3 billion in prizes, created 2,230 millionaires and generated more than $19.50 billion for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $47 billion for 983,000 students attending college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid over $97.1 billion in prizes and created more than 4,100 millionaires.

For more information, please visit www.floridalottery.com.

