Sword-wielding man arrested in London after child killed, several others wounded

A 36-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in London after allegedly attacking members of the public and two police officers with a sword, London's Metropolitan Police said. A teenage boy died as a result of the attack, a senior London police officer said.

"It is with great sadness that I confirm that one of those injured in the incident, a 14-year-old boy, has died from their injuries. Taken to hospital after being stabbed and sadly died a short while after," the Met Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell told journalists.

In a statement sent earlier to CBS News, the London police force said officers and other emergency services had responded to "a serious incident in which a man with a sword has been arrested" in the Hainault area of east London.

A police officer secures the scene after a sword attack, April 30, 2024 in Hainault, east London, in England. Carl Court/Getty

"We understand the suspect went on to attack other members of the public and two police officers. We are awaiting an update on the condition of those injured," the statement said.

Social media video verified by CBS News' partner network BBC News shows the suspect dressed in a yellow sweater, walking and appearing to hide behind bushes in a front yard while carrying a long bladed weapon.

Senior U.K. police official Ade Adelekan said the incident was not believed to be related to terrorism.

"We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community. We are not looking for more suspects," Adelekan said.

London's Ambulance Service confirmed in a social media post that five people had been treated at the scene and subsequently taken to a hospital.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was in constant contact with the police and that he was "absolutely devastated" by the attack.

"The police officers and emergency services showed the best of our city — running towards danger to protect others and I thank them from the bottom of our heart," he said in message shared on social media.

Transport for London, which runs the city's heavily used Underground train system, said the station for Hainault was closed due to a police investigation.