Sweetwater line worker critically injured after getting shocked by live wires

SWEETWATER — Authorities are currently investigating an industrial accident that left a Miami-Dade line worker critically injured Friday morning.

According to investigators from the Miami-Dade Police Department, Sweetwater Police officers responded to a loud explosion heard and a line worker injured behind a home located near 10392 SW Flagler Street.

Upon arriving, they discovered an unconscious, subcontracted line worker who was servicing local power lines and was shocked by live wires. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was en route as members of his work crew were able to safely lower him to perform first aid.

Once MDFR arrived, they treated him and transported the worker to the nearest trauma center in critical condition.

Officials are currently investigating the cause of the accident.