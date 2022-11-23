Suspect in Oklahoma execution style murders captured on Miami Beach

MIAMI - A man sought in the killings of four people, and the injuring of a fifth, at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma was taken into custody in Miami Beach.

Wu Chen, 45, was apprehended after a car tag reader "flagged the vehicle he was driving," the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

45-year-old Wu Chen after he was taken into custody on Nov. 22, 2022, in Miami Beach, Florida, in connection with the killings of four people on a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma which occurred two days prior, on Nov. 20. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation/U.S. Marshals Service

Chen is being held in the Miami-Dade County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Oklahoma and is expected to face charges of murder and shooting with intent to kill.

Prior to the arrest, OSBI Capt. Stan Florence said authorities believed the suspect knew the victims, who were found dead Sunday night at the 10-acre farm west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

"They all know each other," Florence said. "Don't know if they're related, or if they're coworkers, but certainly these individuals were, we believe, all familiar with each other."

According to OSBI, the male suspect entered a building on the farm where there were several employees around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.

"The suspect was inside that building for a significant amount of time before the executions began," OSBI said in a news release Tuesday. "Based on the investigation thus far, this does not appear to be a random incident."

"Three men and one woman - all Chinese Nationals - were executed," OSBI added.

The injured person, who is also a Chinese national, was airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital. The case is being investigated as a quadruple homicide. Next-of-kin notifications are pending, police said, because of a "significant language barrier."