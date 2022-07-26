Watch CBS News
Suspect in fatal North Bay Village hit-and-run taken into custody

By CBS Miami Team, Joe Gorchow

/ CBS Miami

NORTH BAY VILLAGE – A suspect connected to a deadly North Bay Village hit-and-run crash has been arrested on other charges.

Julius Bernstein was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service.

Miami-Dade PD said he was arrested on several open warrants not associated with the hit-and-run fatality that happened back in June.

However, investigators noted Bernstein is the suspected driver who killed Cindy Orsatelliz and her daughters, Sophia and Maria Saidi.

Police had been searching for Bernstein for weeks. 

First published on July 26, 2022 / 5:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

