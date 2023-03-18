Police determined to keep streets safe as spring break crowds arrive

MIAMI - The wave of Spring Break crowds hitting South Beach will see police more than determined to keep it trouble-free.

Miami Beach Police patrols hardly hid themselves Friday evening.

Still, the visible part of their plan to keep people swarming Ocean Drive and the beach safe hardly looked picture-perfect to some visitors.

"It's a big crowd," a college student from Atlanta named Crissy said.

"It's a lot of noise, and, too much chaos, especially at night."

Officers shut down the strip to vehicular traffic at 4 am.

Then, after 6 pm, police dropped barricades around the South of Fifth and Flamingo Park neighborhoods.

Officers did so to steer traffic away from pedestrian hotspots.

It also provided clearer lines of sight for officers.

Miami Beach deployed officers visible in golf carts, cruisers, and towers.

"It was not too crazy," Kierra Kennedy, a Florida State senior from Miami said.

"It was mellow. It was chill. I felt safe out here," said Kennedy.

Her three friends, students at Florida International University, felt comfortable.

Though, groups visiting from New Jersey and Atlanta voiced reservations.

"There were cops around but it was not enough and they're not everywhere," a college student named Eliana from New Jersey said.

"It's always crowded," her friend Demiyah, also a college student from New Jersey, added.

"Police may not be able to get to us on time."

The barricades and road closures along 5th Street did not calm drivers snarled in traffic.

However, police said such traffic control is the best way to keep Ocean Drive crowds safe.