Suspect arrested in shooting on Miami-Dade bus

FLORIDA CITY — Police have arrested a suspect after a young man was shot and killed on a Miami-Dade Transit bus late Saturday morning.

Miami-Dade Police arrested 28-year-old Patrick Smith and charged him with second-degree murder in the deadly shooting of 25-year-old Martavis Cannon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, officers were investigating a death in the area of Southwest 328th Street and the Busway in Florida City, where officers received reports of a dead body.

According to investigators, an MDT bus stopped at the nearby bus stop to pick up passengers. At this moment, two of the passengers — later identified as Smith and Cannon — got involved in a verbal dispute before it turned into a physical altercation.

The bus driver immediately instructed all the passengers to exit the vehicle and called the police. Then, Smith flashed a gun and shot Cannon "several times" before running away from the scene. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced Cannon dead.

Later, Smith surrendered himself at the Florida City Police Station, where he was then transported to the MDPD Homicide Bureau and was charged accordingly.

Police praised the bus driver for helping get people off the bus before the incident turned deadly.

"The swift actions of the driver, which had a cool head and thought of the safety of the passengers, immediately opened the doors and instructed the passengers to exit the bus to be free of harm while the altercation ensued inside the bus," MDPD Det. Alvaro Zabaleta stated.