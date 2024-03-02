Watch CBS News
Death investigation underway in Florida City

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

FLORIDA CITY — A death investigation is underway in south Miami-Dade County, police said Saturday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, officers are investigating a death in the area of Southwest 328th Street and the Busway in Florida City. No further details were provided, but a MDPD public information officer is heading to the scene to provide an official statement.

CBS News Miami also has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing news story. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.

March 2, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

