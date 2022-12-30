Suspect, 21, arrested in fatal shooting of teacher last month on I-95 in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Friday that deputes have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting on Interstate 95 last month in which a pre-school teacher was killed.

Jahkobi Williams, 21, arrested in the murder of a pre-school teacher after a shooting in November, 2022 on Interstate 95 in Broward County. Broward County Sheriff's Office

Jahkobi Williams, 21, was taken into custody Thursday night and booked into the Broward jail, where he was charged with one count of first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, according to a written statement from the sheriff's office.

It was not immediately clear if bond has been set in the case.

Ana Estevez, 23, died a few days after being shot on Nov. 27 while she was a passenger inside a Nissan Sentra. Another man inside the vehicle was also wounded but his injuries were not believed to be life threatening, officials have said.

A third victim, who was in a separate vehicle, was later identified after seeking treatment at a nearby hospital. The young girl was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were called around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 27 to the southbound lanes of I-95 between the Sunrise and Broward Boulevard exits.

Teacher killed in road-rage shooting. Courtesy

Investigators said a white BMW side-swiped a Nissan Sentra, striking two people in the other vehicle.

An argument occurred between the people in both cars and the driver of the BMW opened fire on the other car.

Investigators released a sketch of the shooting suspect while they worked to find him.

He was arrested in Pembroke Pines but officials did not immediately say how they found the man.