Survey: 25 percent of American Jews said they were direct targets of anti-semitic attacks

MIAMI - Already at historically high levels, today, the American Jewish Committee released its survey on the rise of antisemitism.

Something a local cafe store owner in Miami Beach experienced first-hand.

"Horrified," said Josh Nodel, owner of Bagel Time Cafe.

Hate found its way outside his business last October. A man was caught on surveillance camera slashing a banner supporting Israel outside the cafe before running away.

"Never again is right now," added Nodel.

Nodel proudly displays the now-fixed banner in front of the cafe; flying below the banner are five new flags featuring American and Israeli flags.

"Make a strong presentation," said Nodel. "Me screaming every time I get up."

What he experienced last October, and several other times since then, is on the rise since the war between Israel and Hamas started.

Discussing this topic with CBS News Miami, former South Florida Congressman Ted Deutch now leads the American Jewish Committee. A nearly seven-week AJC survey done late last year showed that 25 percent of American Jews said they were direct targets of anti-semitic attacks.

"It's so important to come together to fight antisemitism, Jew-hatred, and to fight all forms of hate," shared Deutch.

And since the October 7th Hamas terror attacks on southern Israel, 78% of American Jews feel less safe in the United States, according to the survey.

In Texas Sunday, a terrifying shooting at celebrity Pastor Joel Osteen's Mega Church. Osteen has a history of staunch support for Israel.

CBS News reports the shooter's weapon had the word "Palestine" written on it. Police say they found anti-semitic writings among her belongings.

"Yeah, antisemitism is a, is a really nasty vile virus that impacts everyone," said Deutch.

Two off-duty officers shot and killed the shooter. Two people were injured.

Gorchow asked the former congressman, "What can everyday people do to help fight antisemitism?"

"We can't ever accept antisemitism as normal," expressed Deutch. "When someone, when someone hears an anti-Semitic joke, call out the person who thought it was funny and be a good ally. More that needs to be done on social media, to fight antisemitism, to fight misinformation, to fight hateful and divisive rhetoric."

Back at Bagel Time Café, each cup of cappuccino Nodel serves inside overflows with support for Israel and the Jewish people.

"If you think for a second that the Jews should not exist, then, I'm sorry, something is wrong with you," said Nodel.

"Perhaps the most powerful reminder of why we must be in this fight together," added Deutch.