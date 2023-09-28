Surfside commission approves development plans for collapse site with changes

MIAMI - A very tense special meeting at the Town of Surfside's City Hall, as relatives of the 98 victims of the collapse of the Champlain Towers South expressed their displeasure with development plans.

According to them, a previous commission allocated 88th Street as a memorial to the lives lost and all those deeply affected by the collapse.

They say the current commission was overlooking the legal resolution and attempting to gift the developer, DAMAC Properties, over 40 percent of 88th Street to place their trash trucks and loading docks right above the memorial.

On Wednesday night, representatives from the developer presented a revised plan reducing the use of the loading dock on 88th Street and moving the trash collection to the basement.

However, the victims' families said they still have concerns about the placement of the loading dock, which would include garbage and recycling trucks, on the same street where a memorial for the victims is scheduled to be built.

"The trash is still being collected on the corner of 88th Street and the loading dock is still 20, 30, I don't know what exact percent of 88th Street, it doesn't matter if they keep shifting it, it's still on 88th street," said Miami Martin Langesfeld, who lost his sister and brother in law in the June 2021 collapse. "It needs to be completely moved off to Collins Avenue, just like the building next door."

Besides Langesfeld, relatives, neighbors, and friends of the victims had three minutes to state why they were against the location of the loading dock of the new 12 story condo Damac Properties plans to build adjacent to 88th Street, where the memorial is scheduled to be installed.

The debate turned heated and more than once there was a confrontation between Mayor Scholomo Danzinger and Commissioner Nelly Velasquez. The mayor asked a resident who allegedly made a hand gesture toward him, to be escorted out by officers. Another resident was also kicked from the meeting but later allowed back.

The residents reiterated that 88th Street belongs to the town and not the county and urged the commission to be on their side about allowing it to be only used for the memorial and emergency vehicles.

In the end, Surfside commissioners voted 3-2 to approve the condo's site plan with certain conditions. Part of that includes moving the dumpster pick-up and loading site to the southwest corner of Collins Ave.