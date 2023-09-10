Sunrise house fire displaces 8 people, including 3 children

SUNRISE — Emergency aid was issued to eight people, including three children, after they were displaced because of a house fire in Broward County early Sunday morning.

According to the American Red Cross Broward County Chapter, volunteers with the Disaster Action team responded to a home fire at NW 18th Place off of 61st Avenue in Sunrise. The team helped coordinate emergency aid to eight people who were impacted by the blaze, including three children.

There has no further updates regarding injuries or the cause of the flames as the fire is currently under investigation.