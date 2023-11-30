Watch CBS News
Sunny Isles Beach mom Yulia Storozhuk due in court on child abuse charges

Sunny Isles Beach mother accused of abusing her son has arraignment hearing
MIAMI - A Sunny Isles Beach mother accused of abusing her three-year-old son is expected in court on Thursday for an arraignment hearing.

Yulia Storozhuk is facing two counts of felony child abuse.

Storozhuk, who was arrested on Halloween, is accused of violently beating her son. The incident was caught on a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera. The video reportedly shows her pushing her son to the ground and repeatedly kicking him.

Storozhuk claims she was overwhelmed at the moment and he son was not listening to her. She said they came to the US a year ago after escaping the war in Ukraine.

She has been ordered not to have any contact with her child.  

