South Florida mom arrested, accused of throwing, kicking 3-year-old son, incident was caught on camera

MIAMI -- A South Florida woman is facing charges after she was caught on a neighbor's surveillance camera Tuesday beating her toddler son, including picking him up and throwing him to the ground.

Yulia Storozhuk, 29, of Sunny Isles Beach, has been charged with two felony counts of child abuse, according to the police report. It was not clear if bond has been set in the case as of Wednesday afternoon.

Yulia Storozhuk Miami-Dade Corrections Department

According to the police report, a neighbor who lives on the same floor at the apartment building in the 17000 block of N. Bay Road called police to report the incident.

The neighbor provided video captured on a Ring camera shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday that showed the woman picking up her 3-year-old son and throwing him to the ground before she kicked the child at least twice, the police report says.

The video captured the woman grabbing the boy and holding him down to the ground as he tries to get up, the police report says.

The mother was seen in a second video pushing the boy in the chest and knocking him down, according to the police report.

The officer who took the report said the boy had a red bruise on his cheek and forehead as well as bruising on his arm and knee.

Storozhuk told police that she pushed her son because he had insisted on going to the playground and he was being "difficult" and "uncooperative."